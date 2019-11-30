|
|
Elizabeth LIndsay
Elizabeth Kay Lindsay, 54, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Smith. Elizabeth was born Dec. 26, 1964, in Oklahoma City to Billy Z. and Ruby Nell (Wann) Jenson. She was a children's librarian.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father and father-in-law, Robert Lindsay.
Survivors include her husband, James of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Casey McCoy of Fort Smith; her mother, Ruby Jenson; a sister, Cheryl Quinley of Poteau; a nephew, Ryan Quinley of Poteau; a brother-in law and sister-in-law, Patrick and Angela Lindsay; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
