|
|
|
Elizabeth Moffett
Elizabeth Ann Moffett, 70, of Muldrow died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by a daughter, Amber Krotky of Massillon, Ohio; a son, Dustin Moffett of Muldrow; a sister, Linda Wight of Muldrow; two brothers, John Boyett of Muldrow and Bob Herron of Arcadia, Calif.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 7, 2020