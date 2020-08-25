Elizabeth Newell
Elizabeth "Bitsy" Newell passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith at the age of 77, after a brief journey with cancer. She was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Baltimore. She grew up in Fort Smith with her parents, Bettye Jane and Wallace Doty.
Bitsy graduated from St. Anne's Academy in 1960 and St. Edward School of Nursing in 1963. On Nov. 26, 1965, she married James M. Newell at Immaculate Conception Church. She worked for many years as a registered pediatric nurse for Dr. Roger Bost, Dr. John Watts and Dr. Richard Aclin. Later in life, she served as an office manager for Dr. Jerry Jeffries' dental practice. She always took great pride when her "babies" (her former pediatric patients) would see her around town and tell her how she was their favorite nurse, even after so many years had gone by.
She was an avid supporter of the arts as a member of the Tuesday Morning Painters, Regional Art Museum, Center for Art & Education and Ozark Pastel Society. Bitsy and her husband were frequent attendees of the Fort Smith Symphony, as well as Little Theatre. She was also a charter member of the 188th Old Guard.
Bitsy was preceded in death by her other brother, David Doty of Conway.
She is survived by her husband, James; and two sons, Scott Newell of Fort Smith and Robert Newell and wife Barry of Fayetteville and their sons Buckley and Elliot Newell. She is also survived by a brother, Donald Doty of Fort Smith; and her orange tabby cat, Gus.
Graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with the Rev. H.C. Varnadore presiding, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reynolds Cancer Support House 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.