Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Elizabeth Shoup

Elizabeth Shoup Obituary
Elizabeth Shoup
Elizabeth "Liz" (Holt) Shoup, 72, of Muldrow died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church in Roland with burial at Gans Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, Mitch; two daughters, Michelle Shoup of Muldrow and Teresa Thompson of Poteau; a son, Chad Shoup of Muldrow; a sister, Wilma Smith of Muldrow; a brother, Kenneth Holt of Sallisaw; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 12, 2019
