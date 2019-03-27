|
|
Elizabeth Tanksleary
Funeral service for Elizabeth "Liz" Louise Tanksleary, 88, of Muldrow will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Muldrow. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She was born Feb. 25, 1931, in Fort Smith to Lucille (Campbell) Campbell and Jesse Campbell and passed away March 24, 2019, in Muldrow. She was married to Troy Dean Tanksleary on Jan. 24, 1948, in Fort Smith. He preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2010. Mrs. Tanksleary was a homemaker.
Survivors are one daughter, Tonia Reed of Muldrow; one son, Gary Tanksleary of Fort Smith; two granddaughters, Kena Schroeder and husband Jeff of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Jessica Pickle and husband Duston of Yukon, Okla.; great-grandson, Haydn Schroeder of Highlands Ranch; great-granddaughter, Morgan Pickle of Yukon; brother, Rudy "Buddy" Campbell and wife Carol of Tulsa; two sisters-in-law, Billye Campbell of Arkoma and Betty Dobing of Pocola; special friends, Melba and Billy Barnes, Larry and Sharon Brown of Sallisaw and Ralph and Debbie Erwin; several nieces and nephews; as well as her friends and church family she held dear to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Troy; brothers, J.T. and Samuel Campbell; mother and father-in-law, A.P. and Clara Tanksleary; nephew, Ricky Campbell; and favorite son-in-law, Farrell Reed.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2019