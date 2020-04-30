Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
301 South Pocola Blvd.
Pocola, OK 74902
(918) 436-2415
Ella Childress


1950 - 2020
Ella Childress Obituary
Ella Childress
Ella Mae Childress, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. Ella was born April 1, 1950, in Fort Smith to Clyde Elwood and Alma Faye (Ferguson) Ousley. She worked in the office at Hickory Springs.
Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Hargrove of Rock Island; a grandchild, Kylie Duvall of Bonanza; two sisters, Neta McCarson of Pocola and Loretta Angel of Virginia; a brother, Carl David Ousley of Pocola; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Published in Times Record on May 30, 2020
