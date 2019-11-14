Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Ella Martin


1922 - 2019
Ella Martin Obituary
Ella Martin
Ella G. Dickey Martin, 97, of Sallisaw passed away Nov. 13, 2019. She was born June 4, 1922, in Roland to Clarence Richard Free and Mary Elijah Lasiter Free. She enjoyed antiquing, yard sales and collecting dolls. Ella loved spending time with her family.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Nello Dickey and Raymond Martin; and three children, William "Butch" Dickey, Frances White and Doyle Dickey.
She is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Anderson (David) and Carline Raney, both of Sallisaw, and Shirley Rogers of Roland; a son, Charles Dickey of Muldrow; two sisters, Dorothy Nichols of Fort Smith and Anetia Keith of Roland; a brother, Winter Dee Free of Muldrow; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019
