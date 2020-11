Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Davis

Ellen Elizabeth Davis, 72, of Cecil died Nov. 6, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Williams and Carol and Bobbie Davis; four sons, Robert, Chris, Glence and Kenneth Davis; four brothers, Timothy, Robert, Shorty and Bimbo Bootts; and five grandchildren.



