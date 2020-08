Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Henry

Ellen "Ruth" Henry, 90, of Arkoma died Aug. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Tibbett; two sons, Jeff and Danny Henry; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



