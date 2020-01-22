|
Ellen Karatzou
Ellen I. Karatzou, 88, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Ellen was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church and Greenwood Methodist Women's Auxiliary. She was in charge of the church's food pantry and was active within the church in many other ways. She was also well-known for her volunteerism outside of the church. She twice earned honors as Westark RSVP's Volunteer of the Year and was a recipient of the Governor's Award for Volunteer Excellence multiple times. Her volunteer activities included hospice care at Mercy Hospital and the Cancer House in Fort Smith. She was also an active member of the Kirsten Lowry Foundation.
Many Greenwood residents still remember Ellen (and her dog Angel) as their morning greeter at Westwood Elementary School, a responsibility Ellen performed for many years. Ellen also served for some time on the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. She twice served as campaign manager for Ed Wilkinson's successful election and re-election to the Arkansas State Senate. Ellen was also a robust member of the Greenwood Gardening Club.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at McConnell Funeral home in Greenwood, where the family will be present from 7-8 p.m.
Funeral service is slated for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Greenwood United Methodist Church, followed by a 3 p.m. burial service at Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester, Okla. She will be buried adjacent to her husband George, who preceded her in death in 1987.
Ellen was also preceded in death by a son, George C. Karatzou.
She is survived by a son, Arthur Karatzou; three daughters, Cricket Davis, Margaret Wyatt and Cindy Sherby and her husband Greg; seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to the online at or the .
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020