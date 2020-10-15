1/1
Ellen Ragains
1933 - 2020
Ellen Darlene Ragains, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born March 12, 1933, in Brent, Okla., to Matthew and Parlee England.
She retired from Riverside Furniture, where she had worked for 24 years. She was a member of Howard Hill Assembly of God Church in Jenny Lind. Ellen enjoyed shopping and buying things and spoiling her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Carl Ragains; a son, Isaac Eugene Hamilton; four sisters, Patsy England, Wava Jean Swail, Wanice Ball and Opal Tucker; and four brothers, Wayne, Maynard, Arvil and Bert England.
She is survived by a son, Gary Hamilton and wife Renee of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Joshua, Angela, Christopher and Evelee Hamilton; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree Kendall Hamilton and Adeline Kate Hamilton.
Memorial graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
