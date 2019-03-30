|
Ellen Steele
Ellen Lucille Steele passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 95, surrounded by members of her family. Ellen was born in Hartford to Grover and Lucille (Reed) Davis on May 29, 1923. She was baptized at Hartford Methodist Church and graduated from Hartford High School in 1941. Having been friends since they were in school, Ellen married Virgle Eugene Steele at A Wee Kirk o'the Heather in Las Vegas on July 2nd, 1944. Ellen and Virgle were married for over 50 years, making their home across America and the world while stationed at numerous Air Force bases. Following retirement, Ellen and Virgle moved to Oklahoma and later Pensacola, Fla., where they lived for 27 years. Following Virgle's passing, Ellen lived in Brevard, N.C., for 12 years and most recently at Sunrise Senior Living in Atlanta.
The majority of Ellen's life was simply spent in the role of a dedicated wife and loving mother to all of her children. As Mary Poppins would say, these are a few of Ellen's favorite things: cooking extravagant holiday meals and deserts for her children and grandchildren, entertaining family and friends with her gift of hospitality, decorating her home and entrance for each holiday, collecting antiques, dressing fancy, no matter what the occasion, drinking black coffee in the morning and dry red wine in the evening, raking leaves and maintaining the best yard on the block, feeding hummingbirds outside her house, looking at clouds and imagining the shapes to be something she enjoyed, patting a dog's head and keeping in touch with her children, grandchildren, extended family, classmates and neighbors, in person and by phone. On any given day, Ellen enjoyed dressing up fancy, putting on makeup and styling her hair as if she was going out for a night on the town. One of many attributes was that she was famous for was her love of high heels; even into her 90s, one could count on her wearing high heels every day. Most importantly, Ellen was loved for the kindness, generosity and friendship she bestowed upon others.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Grover and Lucille (Reed) Davis; her husband, Virgle Eugene Steele; their daughter, Kathryn Jeanette Steele; and son Roger Lee Steele.
She is survived by her son, Byron E. Steele and wife Marilyn; her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) S. Taylor and husband Adrain; grandchildren, Justin L. Steele and wife Jennifer of Dallas, Kathryn E. Steele of Dallas, Barclay R. Taylor and wife Danielle of Atlanta and Chilton G. Taylor and Chip Teague of Opelika, Ala.; and her five great-grandchildren, Harper Steele, Barclay "Reed" Taylor Jr., Cooper Teague, Charlie Teague and Claire Teague. Ellen is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Steele McCrea of Cranberry Township, Pa.; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Steele of Beaufort, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Hartford Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local hospice care organization, church or charity in Ellen's memory.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 31, 2019