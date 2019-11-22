|
Ellis Alderson
Ellis Wayne Alderson, 82, of Mulberry died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Kennesaw, Ga.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Freewill Baptist Church in Mulberry. Arrangements were under the direction of Southern Cremations and Funerals in Marietta, Ga.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Diana Hendricks of Beach Grove, Ind., Debbie Mackey of Mansfield and Susan Crisman of Valparaiso, Ind.; three sons, James Alderson of Mulberry, Rodney Alderson of Little Rock and Bill Alderson of Kennesaw; seven sisters, Melba Deramo, Donna Henson, Leonora Fimple, Linda Weatherl, Sharon Long, Karen Crowley and Sandy Whelchel; three brothers, James, Eddie and Danny Alderson; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 26, 2019