Ellis Alderson
Ellis Wayne Alderson, of Mulberry, was born to Homer and Vivian Alderson in Clarksville on March 29,1937. He walked into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 82 in Kennesaw, Ga. Wayne retired from Inland Steel in Indiana after 30 years of service. He then moved back to Mulberry and worked and retired from driving a bus for Pleasant View Public Schools.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George; and a brother-in-law, Martin Fimple.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Mary; and six children, James (Diane) Alderson of Mulberry, Diana Hendricks (John Parks) of Beach Grove, Ind., Debbie (John) Mackey of Mansfield, Rodney (Jeanette) Alderson of Little Rock, Susan (Greg) Crisman of Valparaiso, Ind., and Bill (Bonnie) Alderson of Kennesaw. His 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren brought him immense joy and laughter. He will also be remembered by his three brothers, James (Elaine) Alderson of New Jersey and Eddie (Barb) Alderson and Danny (Teresa) Alderson, both of Mulberry; seven sisters, Melba (Willie) Deramo of Mulberry and Donna (Johnny) Henson, both of Mulberry, Leonora Fimple of Van Buren, Linda (Danny) Weatherl of Clarksville, Sharon (Bruce) Long of Mulberry, Karen (Dwight) Crowley of Alpina and Sandy (Ron) Whelchel of Rogers. His nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews held special places in his heart.
Family and friends of Ellis Wayne Alderson, please join us as we celebrate the life and deeds of this wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. A celebration of life service will be held in his honor at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at First Freewill Baptist Church, 227 U.S. 64, Mulberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Southern Cremations and Funerals in Marietta, Ga.
I have no greater joy than to hear my children are walking in the truth: 3 John 1:4 ESV.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 27, 2019