Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Brisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis Brisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellis Brisher Obituary
Ellis Brisher
Ellis Brisher, 78, known as "Slick" by friends and "Jim" by family, passed away Nov. 22, 2019. He was a resident of Alma. Ellis was born July 24, 1941, in Portageville, Mo. He was one of 10 siblings and is survived by a brother, Bailey Brisher of Taft, Calif., and a sister Helen Ferguson of San Diego. Growing up in the Missouri Bootheel, Ellis had a simple but happy childhood. He delighted in recalling memories of playing marbles, shining shoes in order to purchase a new bicycle and even chopping cotton with a future country music star. He developed many friendships that were lifelong.
As a free-spirited young man, Ellis traveled coast to coast, meeting new people and experiencing new things. Eventually he settled down and started a family. He was a father to five children. He often worked two or three jobs to provide for his family. He had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom had a nickname.
In 1988, Ellis married Nancy Fowler who he lovingly referred to as "his heart." Proving that opposites do attract, their 31-year partnership grew from a foundation of love and commitment. Love never dies.
Ellis retired from North American Pipe Co. in Van Buren. He enjoyed bargain hunting, trading and buying and selling. Watching sports with his father-in-law was a favorite pastime. He was a morning regular at local coffee shops, always eager to exchange embellished stories with his buddies. Ellis was a man of faith who loved life and expressed gratitude to God for His goodness and grace. He lived by this principle: God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me: Genesis 21:6.
Elllis will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn — Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -