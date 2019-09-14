Home

Elmer Harper Obituary
Elmer Jay Harper, of Spiro, was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Tucker, Okla., to Fred and Onabell (Seahorn) Harper. He passed away Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 77.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Verdice Harper; three daughters, Robin Harper and Otto Lenard, Lanell and Anthony Shepard and Diane and Todd Avery; a son, Tony Woods; three brothers, Junior Harper, Jerry Harper and Robert Allen Harper; a sister, Francis Dees; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as other family, friends and loved ones.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Harper; two brothers, David Harper and Billy Harper; and three sisters Dot Lovell, Shirley Collins and Carol Evans.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Josh McElyea and Rick McElyea officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
