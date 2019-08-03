Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Elouise Tucker Obituary
Elouise Tucker
Elouise Tucker, 87, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a retired hairdresser and retired from Greenwood Industry.
She is survived by five sons, Caroll Ray Cope, Jack Harold Cope, Danny Charles Cope, William Edward Cope and Dennis Cope; one brother, Jerry Clay; one sister, Virginia Gleason; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Harmony Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019
