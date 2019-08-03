|
|
Elouise Tucker
Elouise Tucker, 87, of Greenwood passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a retired hairdresser and retired from Greenwood Industry.
She is survived by five sons, Caroll Ray Cope, Jack Harold Cope, Danny Charles Cope, William Edward Cope and Dennis Cope; one brother, Jerry Clay; one sister, Virginia Gleason; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mount Harmony Cemetery.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019