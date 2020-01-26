|
Elsie Boyles
Elsie Mae Boyles, who resided near Paris, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Paris. She was born Sept. 30, 1931, in Urbana, Iowa, to the late Oral Glenn Heathman and Leiloa Pruett Heathman. She was 88 years old. Elsie was a homemaker and of the Lutheran faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leland "Fat" Faye Boyles; and a daughter, Diane Packingham.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita Ellington and husband Rick of Paris and LeAnn Kramer and husband Joe of Independence, Iowa; a son, Allen Boyles and wife Bonnie of Delaware; three brothers, Glenn Heathman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Ed Heathman of Minnesota and Terry Heathman; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with the Rev. Dillon Miller officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at Lafayette Cemetery in Lafayette, Iowa, at a later date. Cremation arrangements and services are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020