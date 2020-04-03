Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Elsie Engles


1928 - 2020
Elsie Engles Obituary
Elsie Engles
Elsie Jane Engles, 92, of Fort Smith passed away April 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 25, 1928, in Fort Smith to Homer B. Evans and Mary Belle Knox Evans. Elsie was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, David C. Engles; and two sons, Michael David and Ronald C. Engles.
Elsie is survived by a grandson, Eric Engles; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Methodist Senior Living Center for the special care they took of Elsie.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2020
