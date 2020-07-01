Elsie Feder
Elsie Veigel Feder, the daughter of the late Walter and Elsa Veigel, passed away June 24, 2020, in peace and comfort in Northern Virginia after a lengthy illness.
A native of Baltimore, Elsie graduated from Towson High School and Towson State Teachers College in Maryland. A school teacher for more than 30 years, Elsie taught elementary school in Rochester, N.Y., and at First Lutheran School and Westark Community College in Fort Smith, where she resided from 1968 to 2010. She was a member of St John's Episcopal Church.
Elsie touched the lives of so many people with her pretty smile, bright blue eyes, engaging personality and intellect. Her inquisitive nature and thirst for knowledge instilled a rewarding spirit of curiosity among her students and family that lives on to this day.
She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and neighbors.
She is survived by and was the loving wife for 63 years of Dr. Frederick P. Feder Jr.; and her three children, Scott and wife Elena of Ashburn, Va., Stacey and husband David Hoover of Foster City, Calif., and Todd and wife Cristina of Houston. Elsie was the grandmother of six grandsons, Alexander and Mark Feder, Stuart and Phillip Hoover and Matthew and Nicolas Feder.
Elsie was laid to rest June 27, 2020, at Moreland Cemetery in Baltimore. Arrangements were under the direction of Loudon Funeral Chapel in Leesburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association online at www.apdaparkinson.org.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com.
