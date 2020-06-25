Elsie Marsh
1947 - 2020
Elsie Marsh
Elsie Mae (Walker) Marsh, age 73, of Poteau passed away June 24, 2020, in Poteau. She was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Heavener to Malvin C. Walker and Ethel (Veazey) Wise. She was a lifelong member of Faith Community Nazarene Church in Poteau, where she was the treasurer for over 20 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husbands, Charles Turk and Ronnie Hargrove.
Elsie is survived by her husband, James Marsh; three sons, Tanner Turk, Jay Marsh and Joey Marsh; two daughters, Jennifer Lamb and Jill Hall; a grandson, Riley Johnson; a sister, Malva Walker Graham; two nieces, Rosella Ollar and husband Mike and Traci Hughes; her church family; and numerous relatives and loved ones.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Faith Community Nazarene Church with the Rev. Michael Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family greeting from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign Elsie's online guestbook, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
4 entries
June 25, 2020
Tanner your in my thoughs and prayers we are very sorry
Ursula STEPHENS
Friend
June 25, 2020
Tanner. We are so sorry to hear about your mom passing away.
Kathleen Stephens
Acquaintance
June 25, 2020
a good friend jbegoodin

jben goodin
June 25, 2020
Elsie was a wonderful person. Good friend she was my Thelma. Sure going to miss her.
Louise Mattox
Family
