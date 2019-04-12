|
Elsie McCurdy
Elsie Coatney McCurdy, 92, of Rudy passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1926, in Van Buren to the late Clay and Sophronia Bowman. She had been a justice of the peace in Crawford County and spearheaded the project to bring water to Rudy and Hobbtown.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cleo Coatney Sr.; and a son, Tuffy Coatney.
She is survived by her husband, Mack McCurdy of the home; a daughter-in-law, Donna Coatney of Rudy; a sister, Clayceail Brown of Alma; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Edward Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Destin Coatney, Keith Coatney, Kyle Coatney, Logan Coatney, Bub Hunter and Carl Dale Dollard.
Honorary pallbearers are Alex Coatney, Victor Villegas, Bill Collier and Randy Bible.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019