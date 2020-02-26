Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young's Funeral Directors
508 Champagnolle
El Dorado, AR 71730
(870) 863-7121
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Young's Funeral Directors
508 Champagnolle
El Dorado, AR 71730
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Young's Funeral Directors
508 Champagnolle
El Dorado, AR 71730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Warnock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Warnock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Warnock Obituary
Elsie Warnock
Elsie Kennedy Warnock, 88, of Van Buren, formerly of El Dorado, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Legacy Heights Retirement Center in Van Buren. Elsie was the daughter of Edgar Vernon Kennedy and Rosa Campbell Kennedy. She grew up in Camden and Hot Springs, graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and earned a master's degree from Louisiana Tech University. Elsie was an educator at El Dorado School District and Center for the Handicapped. Elsie served in the Immanuel Baptist Church Library for many years. She was on the Hudson Nursing Home Board for 12 years and served one term as president of the little theater board at South Arkansas Art Center. Elsie was a member of the El Dorado Civitan Club. In 1979, she was selected by the YWCA as El Dorado's Professional Woman of the Year.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Reese and twin Leslie Kennedy; a sister, Louise Tubbs; and her husband James C. Warnock.
Survivors include a son, Jim Warnock (Becca) of Alma; a daughter, Martha Baker Kyzer (Larry) of Alexander; four grandchildren, Jeremy Baker, Christen Warnock, Anna Warnock Lucas (Taylor) and Amber Baker Anderson (Shannon); five great-grandchildren Jenna, Zoe and Riley Anderson, Jesiah Baker and Samuel Lucas; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Young's Chapel in El Dorado with Gary Glasgow officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Camden, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Young's Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church Library Fund.
Online registry is available at www.youngfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -