Elsie Warnock
Elsie Kennedy Warnock, 88, of Van Buren, formerly of El Dorado, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Legacy Heights Retirement Center in Van Buren. Elsie was the daughter of Edgar Vernon Kennedy and Rosa Campbell Kennedy. She grew up in Camden and Hot Springs, graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and earned a master's degree from Louisiana Tech University. Elsie was an educator at El Dorado School District and Center for the Handicapped. Elsie served in the Immanuel Baptist Church Library for many years. She was on the Hudson Nursing Home Board for 12 years and served one term as president of the little theater board at South Arkansas Art Center. Elsie was a member of the El Dorado Civitan Club. In 1979, she was selected by the YWCA as El Dorado's Professional Woman of the Year.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Reese and twin Leslie Kennedy; a sister, Louise Tubbs; and her husband James C. Warnock.
Survivors include a son, Jim Warnock (Becca) of Alma; a daughter, Martha Baker Kyzer (Larry) of Alexander; four grandchildren, Jeremy Baker, Christen Warnock, Anna Warnock Lucas (Taylor) and Amber Baker Anderson (Shannon); five great-grandchildren Jenna, Zoe and Riley Anderson, Jesiah Baker and Samuel Lucas; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Young's Chapel in El Dorado with Gary Glasgow officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery in Camden, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Young's Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Baptist Church Library Fund.
Online registry is available at www.youngfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020