McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Elum Burris


1924 - 2020
Elum Burris Obituary
Elum Burris
Elum Burris was born Jan. 7, 1924, to Needham Alva and Roxa (Johnson) Burris in Malvern. He passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Van Buren at the age of 96. He lived at Legacy Heights Retirement Center and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren. He retired in 1985 from AOG Gas Co. after 15 years, worked for 10 years for AARP's free income tax service and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving in Spain for three years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Oneta Viola Thompson Burris and Louise Mays Burris; a daughter, Betty Anita Burris; a sister, Alma Morrison Scrimshire; a son, Ronald Gene Burris; and a brother, Mitchell Alvin Burris.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Weidman Burris; a son, Allen Ray Burris and wife Cheryl; a sister, Melva Sue Burton; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Mike and Mark Burris, Danny Morrison, Stephen Burton, Larry Burton and Richard Hall.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Weidman and Larry Mays.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
