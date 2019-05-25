Home

Rollins Funeral Home
1401 Hudson Road
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 631-6617
Elva Clover
Elva Marie Clover, 96, of Fort Smith, passed away May 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Willard and Mary Huthmaker.
Elva will be remembered as a good woman who loved her family. She enjoyed reading, volunteering, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a skilled pianist and continued playing the piano for her friends at Methodist Health and Rehabilitation until age 95.
Her survivors include her sons, Donald Clover and wife LeeAnn of Fort Smith and Gregory Clover and wife Glena of Rogers; and grandchildren, Megan Slayton and husband Taylor, Miles Clover and fiancée Jaqulyn Brantley and Molly Clover and fiancé Hayden Harvey.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Clover; and her parents.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Elva's name to Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church, 203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers, AR 72758.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019
