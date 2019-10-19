|
Elva Stone
Elva L. Stone, 92, of Fort Smith, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1926, in Fairfield, Ill., to the late Elvis and Constance Goodman. She was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Vance Stone; and her son, Lloyd Stone Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Stone of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Lesa Dugan of Livonia, Mich., Julie Cloe of Conway, Glenn Godfrey of Rook Springs, Wyo., Van Stone of Fort Smith, Clayborn Stone of Little Rock and Wesley Stone of Breckenridge, Colo.; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Suite 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Methodist Family Health Foundation, 1600 Aldersgate Road, Suite 100, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019