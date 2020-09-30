Elverett Permenter
Elverett Lee Permenter, age 73, of Spiro passed away Sept. 28, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 6, 1947, in Spiro to Monroe and Ruth (Barnes) Permenter.
Elverett retired from the U.S. Navy, served in the Vietnam War and retired from Kansas City Southern Railway. He loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leon; and two sisters, Helen and Karen.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three daughters, Brandi Fout and husband Mike, Kim Atchison and Philimon and Stacey Adkins and husband Keenan; his grandchildren, Karissa and Donata, Kaysha, Kaziah, Trent, Brooklyn, Kayla, Brandon, Ashton and Ethan; a great-granddaughter, Violet; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 2 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www. mallorymartinfuneralhome.com
