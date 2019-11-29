|
Elwyn Parks
Elwyn Parks, born in 1921 near San Diego, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 26, 2019. In the words of a cousin, "Elwyn is the most memorable Christian saint I've ever known. Exemplary life and witness to the power of God. We are all blessed for knowing him." Indeed, his life reflected the words of Deuteronomy 6:5, "And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might."
Elwyn volunteered for the Navy during World War II and served as a lieutenant senior grade. In his 98 years, he had many jobs. He worked his way through college by driving a 4 a.m. milk truck and washing dishes in a sorority house. He graduated from the University of Houston with a major in pre-law and a minor in petroleum engineering, then went to night school at South Texas College of Law. He worked as a contract attorney for several oil companies during his career, including Kerr-McGee in Oklahoma City and finally Transworld Drilling in Houston. Upon retirement, he became an attorney ad litem, court appointed to act as an advocate for minors in legal matters. He also worked as the minister of pastoral care for Bethel Church in Houston. Elwyn and Anita moved to Fort Smith in 2003, where they were active in the seniors group at First Baptist Church and Elwyn taught a Bible study at Methodist Village.
Elwyn is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and John Thomsen; a grandson and his wife, Drs. Isaac and Kelly Thomsen; three great-grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with the Rev. Mark Weaver officiating. Military honors ceremony follows at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith AR 72901.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019