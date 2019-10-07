|
|
Elzora Buell
Elzora Williams Buell, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Van Buren. She was a longtime employee of Dixie Cup and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Preston Williams; and three sisters, Imogene Williams, Oneta Shaver and Rose Mary Brown.
She is survived by two brothers, Olen Williams and wife Norma of California and Darwin Williams and wife Barbara of Missouri; one sister, Charlene Garner of Texas; cousin, Larry Williams and wife Martha of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Gilliam Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 8, 2019