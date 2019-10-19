|
Emery Lundquist
Emery "Swede" Werner Lundquist, 97, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 27, 1922, in Geneva, Ill., to Gustav and Katherine (Thorell) Lundquist. Swede was a retired U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office and a former employee of the Fort Smith School System. He was a submarine veteran of World War II, a member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and the Arkansas Retired Military Association, a former member of AMVETS and a member of the American Legion. He received several military medals, including the Commemorative Medal of Valor, and had 40 years active and reserve service in the Navy.
Swede was a coach for 20 years in little league and American Legion baseball. He was a member of the first junior college basketball team at Fort Smith Junior College and the Diamond Ballroom Dancing Club, a Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club Alumni and a member of the Fort Smith Historical Society. Swede was a volunteer musician at nursing homes with a combo and had a book published in Sweden of his life and war experience that was a top seller. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie; a son, Denny Lundquist; and a granddaughter, Sara.
He is survived by two sons, David Lundquist and his wife Jane of Rome, N.Y., and Tim Lundquist and his wife Pam of Central City; three sisters, Doris Carlson of Illinois, Gladys Sandstrom of Wisconsin and Alice Sullivan of Illinois; two brothers, Melvin Carlson of Wisconsin and John Phares of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Sean and Logan Lundquist, Amber Tran, Loren Ruff and Natalie Thornberry; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and military personnel.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019