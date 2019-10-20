|
Emery Lundquist
Emery "Swede" Werner Lundquist, 97, of Fort Smith died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two sons, David and Tim Lundquist; three sisters, Doris Carlson, Gladys Sandstrom and Alice Sullivan; two brothers, Melvin Carlson and John Phares; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 21, 2019