Or Copy this URL to Share

Emily Morrow

Emily (Spencer) Morrow, 94, of Cuba, Mo., formerly of Fort Smith, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Meramec Hills Cemetery in Cuba, under the direction of Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.

She is survived by three sons, Joe, Jerry and John Morrow; a brother, Monroe Spencer; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store