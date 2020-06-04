Emily Morrow
1926 - 2020-06-03
Emily (Spencer) Morrow, 94, of Cuba, Mo., formerly of Fort Smith, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Meramec Hills Cemetery in Cuba, under the direction of Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
She is survived by three sons, Joe, Jerry and John Morrow; a brother, Monroe Spencer; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, MO
407 South Franklin
Cuba, MO 65453
573.885.4747
