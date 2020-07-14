Emma Jean Shull
Emma Jean Shull, daughter of King Edward Shull and Mamie Marie Eoff Shull, was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Shirley. She passed form this life on July 12, 2020, to meet her Savior at the age of 87 and be reunited with her parents and brothers who went on before her. She was a member of Church of Christ.
She lived most of her adult life in Little Rock. She retired from Wonder Bakery, where she helped make potato chips, bread and honey buns. In 2008, she moved to Harding Place in Searcy to be nearer to family.
Emma Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Lloyd Shull, Farrell Shull and Billie Ray Shull; a brother-in-law, Carson Hinesley; a sister-in-law, Ola Marie Bonds Shull; a great-nephew, Zachary Lawrence; and her very special friend, Rhoten Curtis Rhea.
She is survived by two sisters, Remona Hinesley of Shirley and Wanda Joy Beck of Bowling Green, Ky.; two sisters-in-law, Judith Shull of Searcy and Jeanie Shull of Spokane, Wash.; many nieces, nephews and friends; and her Harding Place family.
Private graveside service is under the direction of Powell Funeral Home in Searcy.
Drop-in visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at the funeral home. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bradford Family Cemetery c/o Rebecca Burgess, 4471 Banner Mountain Road, Shirley, AR 72153; or White County Humane Society, 112 W. Johnston Road, Searcy, AR 72143.
Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralhome.net
.