Emma Johnson
Emma Jean Johnson, 71, of Fort Smith passed away May 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1949, in Kansas City, Mo. She was a homemaker and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Belle Point Congregation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Lizzie Blackman; a brother, Theodore Blackman Jr.; and a sister, Phyllis G. Blackman.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Johnson; six children, Christopher Blackman, Marcus Johnson, Alex Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Angela Haddox and Daniel Johnson; seven grandchildren, Justice, Rylan, Jada, K'Brianey, Emmary, Falynn and Draven; two sisters, Carolyn Blackman and Alpha Banks and husband Tierrell; a brother, Gabriel Newton and wife Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 15, 2020