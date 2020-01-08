|
Emma Lindsey
Emma J. Lindsey, 80, of Springdale entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born May 15, 1939, in Banks. She retired after 20-plus years with OG&E and was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church. She loved traveling with her late husband Jessie, spoiling her grandchildren, puzzles, knitting and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff Nichols and Paralee Wooten-Jones; her husband, Jessie Lindsey; and her adopted dad who raised her, Troy Jones.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Lindsey and wife Shawna of Springdale; three grandchildren, Brayden and twins Calyn and Keean; and a brother, Henry Jones of Oklahoma.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, officiated by the Revs. Mike Franklin and Steve Stewart, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Jeb Baldwin, T.C. Strawhacker and Charlie Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House online at www.rmhcofarkoma.org.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020