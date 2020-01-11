Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Emma Lindsey


1939 - 2020
Emma Lindsey Obituary
Emma Lindsey
Emma J. Lindsey, 80, of Springdale entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was born May 15, 1939, in Banks. She retired after 20-plus years with OG&E and was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church. She loved traveling with her late husband Jessie, spoiling her grandchildren, puzzles, knitting and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff Nichols and Paralee Wooten-Jones; her husband, Jessie Lindsey; and her adopted dad who raised her, Troy Jones.
She is survived by a son, Anthony Lindsey and wife Shawna of Springdale; three grandchildren, Brayden and twins Calyn and Keean; and a brother, Henry Jones of Oklahoma.
Funeral service officiated by the Revs. Mike Franklin and Steve Stewart will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Jeb Baldwin, T.C. Strawhacker and Charlie Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House online at www.rmhcofarkoma.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
