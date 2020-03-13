|
Emma Reints
Emma L Reints, born Sept. 4, 1934, to Joseph Edward and Lucille Cunningham in Oklahoma City, passed from this life on March 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. Emma was educated by Catholic schools in Fort Smith. She worked for St. Edward Hospital, then proudly became a licensed real estate sales agent and worked in the area for several years. She loved sports, especially bowling, and was in several national tournaments.
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandparent to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe Ed Cunningham and Jerry Cunningham; and her first husband, Robert Cline.
She survived by her husband of 50 years, John Reints; four children, Darrell Cline, Louanne Cline, Becky Todd and Melinda Reints; three stepdaughters, Janie Reints, Jeanie Toombs and Jerri Shertzer; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are currently scheduled due to the coronavirus threat. Services will be announced as soon as the threat has passed. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020