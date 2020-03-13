Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Reints
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Reints


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Reints Obituary
Emma Reints
Emma L Reints, born Sept. 4, 1934, to Joseph Edward and Lucille Cunningham in Oklahoma City, passed from this life on March 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. Emma was educated by Catholic schools in Fort Smith. She worked for St. Edward Hospital, then proudly became a licensed real estate sales agent and worked in the area for several years. She loved sports, especially bowling, and was in several national tournaments.
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandparent to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe Ed Cunningham and Jerry Cunningham; and her first husband, Robert Cline.
She survived by her husband of 50 years, John Reints; four children, Darrell Cline, Louanne Cline, Becky Todd and Melinda Reints; three stepdaughters, Janie Reints, Jeanie Toombs and Jerri Shertzer; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are currently scheduled due to the coronavirus threat. Services will be announced as soon as the threat has passed. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To leave an online memory, visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -