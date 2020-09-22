Emma Smith
Emma J. Feimster Smith, 79, of Huntington passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1941, to James and Ada Johnson in Huntington.
She married Curtis Feimster Sr. in June 1960; that union produced four children.
Emma's passions were people, flowers and cooking. Her hands were rarely still. She enjoyed taking care of those in need and tending to her beautiful flowers in her yard. She was known for her fried chicken and homemade ice cream. For many years, Emma worked for the State of Arkansas and in her later years she worked as a caregiver for those who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Up until her sickness, she was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Sr., in February 1997; her parents; a daughter, Ladonna; four brothers; and a sister.
She is survived by a daughter, DeLeesa Meashintubby (Norval) of Eugene, Ore.; two sons, Curtis Feimster Jr. of Fayetteville and Dwayne Feimster of Huntington; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles E. Johnson (Eileen) of St. Joseph, Mo.; a sister, Alice Vege (Rogelio) of Fort Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous friends. She will be missed by all.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Feimster Jr., Dwayne Feimster, Rodney Clark, Brandon Meashintubby, Isaiah Meashintubby and Norval Meashintubby.
.