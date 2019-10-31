Home

Emma Wilkins Obituary
Emma Wilkins
Emma Ray Wilkins, 72, of Booneville passed from this life Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Booneville. She was born July 15, 1947, in Booneville to the late Orzeal and Julie Marie (Yarber) Smith. Emma was a retired licensed practical nurse at the hospital in Booneville. She attended Antioch Assembly of God Church in Booneville. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Wilkins; a son, Jeffrey Wilkins; a brother, Arnold Smith; and two sisters, Sandra Walker and Janice Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Chambers (Keith) of Magazine; two sisters, Opal Rector of Greenwood and Mary Ramirez of Van Buren; six brothers, Buster, Charlie, Bobby, Glynn, Billy and Thomas Smith, all of Booneville; two grandsons, Cory Chambers (Sarah) and Ryan Chambers (Katy); and a great-grandson, Kipp.
Funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Rocky Springs Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 1, 2019
