|
|
Erbie Dillard
Erbie Vernon Dillard, 84, of Van Buren passed away April 30, 2020, at his home. He was the owner and operator of many restaurants in Crawford County.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie; his parents, Forrest and Rose (Williams) Dillard; a son, Larry Dillard; three brothers, Hubert, Ivan and Wayne Dillard; and two sisters, Edna Mae and Imogene.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Engel Dillard of the home; a daughter, Dlayne Fears of Roland; three sons, Randy Dillard of Reno, Nev., and Dwayne and Ricky Dillard, both of Van Buren; two sisters, Edith Hudson of Van Buren and Ruby Dillard of Alma; two brothers-in-law, Bud Cameron of Uniontown and Herman George of Fort Smith; a stepson, Larry Engel and wife Tracy of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Amanda Staples and husband Melvin of Las Vegas, Randall Dillard Jr. of Missouri and Heather Hutchison and husband Aaron; a great-granddaughter, Carrie Lynn Hutchison; four stepgrandchildren, Kandis Wilson and husband Brandon of Fort Smith, Taylor Newby and husband Marshall and Hunter and Noah Engel, all of Van Buren; and a stepgreat-granddaughter, McKenzie Wilson of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Wilson, Larry Engel, Donald Wooton and Robin Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Valley Food Bank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020