Eric Beam
1961 - 2020
Eric "Yorky" Allan Beam, age 59, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith. He was born June 12, 1961, in Fresno, Calif., to Paul Beam Jr. and Margaret Smith Beam.
He attended First Free Will Baptist Church in Dardanelle. He was an avid Razorback Fan and loved golfing, fishing, camping and the outdoors, and most of all, his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Smith-Beam; and his grandparents, Paul Beam, Ruth Mae Beam, Ethan Allan Smith and Marie Williams-Smith.
Survivors include his parents, Paul Beam (Kelly) of Dardanelle; two brothers, Aaron Edward Beam (Katie) of Mount George and Jason Paul Beam (Beverly) of Dardanelle; his nieces and nephews, Jessica Marie Beam-Wilson, Dalton Edward Beam, Ashley Beam-Thaxton and Joshua Beam; and a great-nephew, Connor Paul Thaxton.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at First Free Will Baptist Church in Dardanelle. Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guestbook is available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
First Free Will Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
CORNWELL FUNERAL HOME - Dardanelle
W. 207 Quay
Dardanelle, AR 72834
(479) 229-2524
