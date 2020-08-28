Eric Burden Sr.
Eric Burden, 50, passed away Aug. 13, 2020, in Tulare, Calif. He was born June 28, 1970, in Hanford, Calif.
Eric was an avid motorcycle lover and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved his music and we are pretty sure that all of Greenwood heard it as he drove around town. He was a man who loved his wife for 33 years, his boys and his grandbabies. You couldn't miss seeing the pride, joy and love in his eyes when he spoke of his two boys and the men that they turned out to be. The love for his grandchildren was without measure, but those two little three-year-old divas, Harley and Dakota, held their papa's whole heart. If you had the honor of being loved by "Big E.," then you knew what true loyalty and friendship were.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Helen Burden.
He is survived by his wife, Malissa; two sons, Eric Jr. and wife Elizabeth and Adam; two grandsons, Hayden and Axell; three granddaughters, Brylann, Harley and Dakota; his father and stepmother, Danny and Peggy; and numerous siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Senator Ed Wilkinson Community Building in Greenwood. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
