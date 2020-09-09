Eric Lonetree
Eric Lonetree, "MaaJiJega," a Ho-Chunk Bear Clan name telling us about the first bear "Standing on Earth," went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He will be missed by his family and friends, but rest assured that through salvation we will see him again.
Everyone who knew Eric, knew that he loved the Lord, his family, his granddaughters, hunting, fishing, all sports and the Packers. He could talk for hours about the Lord. He never met a stranger and no matter where he was in the world, he always knew who he could call for anything.
He was well-known for his baseball and football talents and when hearing of Eric's passing, so many have talked about watching him play. Thank you all for bringing back all of the fond memories during our time of overwhelming heartbreak.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Adam and Doris Funmaker and Edward and Minnie Lonetree.
He is survived by his wife, Christy (Cantrell) Lonetree of the home; a daughter, Alexandria Acker and husband James of Sallisaw; two sons, Lexington Lonetree of Black River Falls, Wis., and Lennox Lonetree and wife Shawna of Van Buren; his mother, Lois Wildcat and husband Robert of Van Buren; his father, Luther Lonetree and wife Cammie of Bentonville; two sisters, J.C. Adair and husband Charles of Tahlequah, Okla., and Lindsey Windyboy and husband Big Wind of Billings, Mont.; a brother, Lukas Lonetree of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Annalise and Saylor Lonetree, both of Van Buren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
The family will receiving visitors from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Charles Adair, Lexington Lonetree, Lennox Lonetree, Lukas Lonetree, James Acker and Nate Cook.
Honorary pallbearers are Damian Hernandez, Brayden Adair, Robert Wildcat and D.J. Oliver.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.