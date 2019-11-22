|
Eric Morrison
Eric Lee Morrison, 42, husband, father, son, beloved family member and friend to many, went to heaven on Nov. 21, 2019. Eric, a Fort Smith resident, was a well-loved Fort Smith firefighter for 16 years, the owner of Eric Morrison Construction and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Eric was loved by everyone who knew him and a dear and special friend to many. Eric was accomplished in many ways — a graduate of Arkansas State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2000, an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, a wonderful cook and the greatest son, husband and daddy. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends; he loved life and enjoyed traveling and creating memories with them.
In December 2017, Eric was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. During the next 23 months, Eric fought with unbelievable strength, courage, independence and dignity with the prayers, love and support of family, friends, medical staff and total strangers.
Eric is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amy Sharum Morrison; a son, Henry Paul Morrison; his parents, Randy and Linda Morrison; his grandparents, Ted and JoAnn Morrison; his in-laws, Mark and Patti Sharum; a brother in-law, Jason Sharum and his wife Angie; a niece, Macie Sharum; two nephews, Eli and Austin Sharum; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his fellow firefighters.
Eric lived an adventurous life, loving life and others. For all that knew Eric and loved him, he touched each life in a personal and special way leaving priceless memories. As we continue our lives with Eric in heaven, keep this verse as a focus: Joshua 1:9 says, "Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Eric is still with us as he is a part of us. Now is our time to continue the legacy of an amazing man and friend, Eric Lee Morrison, we will meet again.
Eric's celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, with a rosary at Christ the King Church in Fort Smith. Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Christ the King Church with Inurnment to follow at Immaculate Conception Church Columbarium. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, Eric's family has requested donations be made to Mid-South — Northwest Arkansas Office, One West Mountain, Suite 108, Fayetteville, AR 72701 or online at www.midsouth.wish.org. Eric and Amy loved to travel and explore life; this donation will provide children with the opportunity to share their love of travel and to fulfill a dream.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019