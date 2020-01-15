|
|
Eric Stein
Dr. Eric Joseph Stein, 57, was born March 6, 1962, in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He passed away Jan. 11, 2020, in New Mexico. Eric attended school in Bellefontaine before moving to Hilliard, Ohio, where he continued his education through the eighth grade. His family then moved to Fort Smith, where Eric graduated from Southside High School in 1980. He was very involved at Southside with band, student council and the Spanish club. Eric formed several friendships during that time; friendships that have endured and prospered since graduation. Upon graduation, Eric was awarded the prestigious Whirlpool scholarship, received the Hugh O'Brien Leadership Award and was selected to attend American Legion Boys State.
Eric attended Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., where he graduated with an honors degree in biology. Eric was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Order. Like before, he forged many lifelong friendships during his time at Westminster. He placed a great priority on keeping in touch with these friends over the years and enjoyed visiting as often as possible.
Eric went on to attend optometry school at the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, where he graduated with honors.
Eventually, Eric moved to northwest Arkansas to work at a few clinics before he returned to Fort Smith and opened his own practice, Eastside Vision Center. Eric was known as an outstanding doctor who enjoyed treating his patients, working alongside friends and volunteering at the Good Samaritan Clinic.
Eric was an avid dog lover who always had a pet nearby.
He met and married the love of his life, Joan, in Fort Smith. They built a life together with their children, Stacy and Daniel. "Edad," as he was called by his children, was a doting husband and father who took great pride in his family and who cherished the time they spent together. He was a constant supporter, participant and mentor in their lives.
Dr. Stein and his family were very involved in several Catholic parishes. He served Sacred Heart of Mary as a Eucharistic minister and in the PRE program prior to working to bring the LifeTeen program to the River Valley. Eric passionately served on the board of Project Compassion for several years.
In 2017, Eric took a position on a Navajo Indian reservation in Ganada, Ariz. Eric enjoyed working at Sage Memorial Hospital, where he provided healthcare to the Navajo Indians while learning about their rich culture.
Eric was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Nancy Stein of Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Stein; and their children, Stacy Gadeke Bagwell and husband Ethan Bagwell and Daniel Gadeke and wife Caroline Wommack Gadeke. Eric is also survived by two grandsons, Sawyer Bagwell and William Gadeke; and two brothers, Paul Stein and wife Stephanie of Ocean Springs, Miss., and James Stein and wife Debbie of Fort Smith. His several nieces and nephews will always remember him as their adoring Uncle Eric.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation and rosary with be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Project Compassion.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020