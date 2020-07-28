1/1
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
Eric Williams, a humble, free-spirited and ambitious man, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 44. He was born Nov. 25, 1975, in Eldorado and was raised in Fort Smith. Immediately after graduating high school, Eric enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 15, 1994. A very proud combat veteran, Eric received an honorable USMC discharge on April 14, 2006. He was always devoted and dedicated to doing what he was passionate about, resulting in 11 years and 8 months of active service.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Charles Williams; and his mother, Betty Cherry-Williams.
He is survived by his twin sister, Veronica Williams; his younger brother, Kenneth Williams; two nieces, Kensley Williams and Mekel Williams; two great-nieces; a great-nephew; and a host of family members.
Memorial service will be held at noon Friday, July 31 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
The Williams' family would like to thank all of their family and friends for the prayers, thoughts and donations received in these grieving times.

