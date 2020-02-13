|
Erleen Long
Erleen Sullivan Long, 87, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two sons, Frank Sullivan Jr. and Stephen Sullivan, both of Sallisaw; a brother: Mike Steele of Park Hill, Okla.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two foster great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 14, 2020