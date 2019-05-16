|
|
|
Erma Burcham
Erma Irene Burcham, 61, of Cecil died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Gage Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky; three daughters, Pazley Atkins of Booneville, Whitney Keeton of Charleston and Mikki Burcham of Cecil; a son, Nicholas Burcham of Alma; three sisters, Peggy Nichols of Cecil, Loretta White of St. Louis and Jodie Fiufera of Scranton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
