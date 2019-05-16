Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Burcham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma Burcham

Obituary Flowers

Erma Burcham Obituary
Erma Burcham
Erma Irene Burcham, 61, of Cecil died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Gage Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky; three daughters, Pazley Atkins of Booneville, Whitney Keeton of Charleston and Mikki Burcham of Cecil; a son, Nicholas Burcham of Alma; three sisters, Peggy Nichols of Cecil, Loretta White of St. Louis and Jodie Fiufera of Scranton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.