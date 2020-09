Or Copy this URL to Share

Erma Lessley

Erma Dean Lessley, 88, of Fort Smith died Sept. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Spradling First Baptist Church, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 2-4 p.m.



