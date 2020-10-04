1/1
Erma Lessley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Lessley
Erma Dean Lessley, 88, of Fort Smith passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Pulaski County to Winston and Claudia Ray. Erma was a member of Spradling Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jimmy Lessley; parents, Winston and Claudia Ray; sisters, Imogene Dearin, Bonnie Huff and Betty Wroge; brother, Don Carroll Ray.
She is survived by sons, Jimmy Don Harrison and wife Linda of Fort Smith, Jeff Lessley and wife Jennifer of Bellvelle, Mo.; grandkids, Kristi Harrison, Charles and Stacy Harrison, James Harrison, Ralph and Tracie Harrison, Zach and Kathy Lessley, and Dakota Lessley; great-grandkids, Chris Wilson, Krystal Potter, Eva Lessley, Pipper Lessley, Nova Lessley, Ian Miller and Alex Miller; great-great-granddaughter, Braylee Potter; sisters, Peggy Duquaine and husband Mark of Wisconsin, Barbara Gooch and husband Tom of Danville; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Spradling Baptist Church. Burial will follow at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Harrison, Matthew Phomakay, Andrew Phomakay, Dennis Taylor, Orlin Wroge and Patrick Hanson.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved