Erma Lessley
Erma Dean Lessley, 88, of Fort Smith passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Pulaski County to Winston and Claudia Ray. Erma was a member of Spradling Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jimmy Lessley; parents, Winston and Claudia Ray; sisters, Imogene Dearin, Bonnie Huff and Betty Wroge; brother, Don Carroll Ray.
She is survived by sons, Jimmy Don Harrison and wife Linda of Fort Smith, Jeff Lessley and wife Jennifer of Bellvelle, Mo.; grandkids, Kristi Harrison, Charles and Stacy Harrison, James Harrison, Ralph and Tracie Harrison, Zach and Kathy Lessley, and Dakota Lessley; great-grandkids, Chris Wilson, Krystal Potter, Eva Lessley, Pipper Lessley, Nova Lessley, Ian Miller and Alex Miller; great-great-granddaughter, Braylee Potter; sisters, Peggy Duquaine and husband Mark of Wisconsin, Barbara Gooch and husband Tom of Danville; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Spradling Baptist Church. Burial will follow at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Harrison, Matthew Phomakay, Andrew Phomakay, Dennis Taylor, Orlin Wroge and Patrick Hanson.
